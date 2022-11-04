A 200-metre long tunnel has been discovered under the nursing complex of JJ Hospital in Mumbai's Byculla. The hospital is believed to have made the discovery two days ago while undertaking some digging work. This tunnel is about 130 years old, which must have been built during the British era. The Archaeological Department has been informed and further procedure is underway. PM Narendra Modi Picks Up Litter During Inspection of Pragati Maidan Tunnel in Delhi (Watch Video)

