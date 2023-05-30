Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday attended the breakthrough event of the second underground tunnel of the Mumbai Coastal Road Project. The breakthrough event of the second underground tunnel of the Mumbai Coastal Road Project was held at Priyadarshini Park near Breach Candy. A video of the event has also gone viral on social media. Another Political Crisis Brewing in Maharashtra? 22 MLAs and 9 MPs From Eknath Shinde-Led Shiv Sena Feeling Suffocated, Could Quit Party, Claims Saamana Editorial.

Mumbai Coastal Road Project Breakthrough Event

#WATCH | Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis attend the breakthrough event of the second underground tunnel of the Mumbai Coastal Road Project, conducted at Priyadarshini Park near Breach Candy. pic.twitter.com/T8GLfbhKdU — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2023

