A 22-year-old accused, arrested in a housebreaking case, fled from the Kasturba Hospital in Chinchpokli in the wee hours on Tuesday. Identified as Nazim Ayub Khan, a resident of Indira Nagar, Mankhurd, was admitted to the hospital after testing positive for Covid-19. However, police laid a trap and arrested him again. The Agripada police have registered a fresh case against Khan, under section 224 (resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful appre­hension) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Check Tweet by Mumbai Police:

A 22 Y/o accused arrested in Mankhurd PS case admitted to Kasturba Hospital as a Covid patient escaped from the Hospital. Acting on the info. received to Agripada PS from sources, API Ambekar, PC Fadtare, Kadam & Thackeray laid a trap & detained him at Sion Highway Bridge. https://t.co/JJKA3WTEJY — मुंबई पोलीस - Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) August 4, 2022

