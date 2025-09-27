Mumbai Customs officials at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMI) carried out multiple operations, seizing narcotics and foreign currency worth over INR 21 crore. Acting on intelligence, officers recovered 21 kg of hydroponic marijuana valued at INR 20.06 crore from two Bangkok passengers, both of whom were arrested under the NDPS Act. In another case, foreign currency worth INR 26.37 lakh was seized from a passenger headed to Bangkok. Customs also intercepted another traveller carrying INR 49.22 lakh worth of undeclared foreign currency. Further checks led to the recovery of unclaimed gold dust valued at INR 38.10 lakh, adding to the series of seizures. Mumbai Customs Bust Exotic Animal Smuggling Racket: Passenger From Bangkok Caught With 54 Live Animals Including Kinkajous, Pygmy Marmosets and Albino Red-Eared Sliders (Watch Video).

Hydroponic Marijuana, Foreign Currency, and Gold Dust Seized at Mumbai Airport

Customs officers at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport seized narcotics worth over ₹21 crore and foreign currency worth over ₹75 lakh in multiple cases. Two passengers were arrested with 21 kg of hydroponic weed, while others were caught smuggling… pic.twitter.com/8FURCuq5z2 — IANS (@ians_india) September 27, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)