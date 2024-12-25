Mumbai, December 25: A fire broke out in the APMC market area of Vashi, Navi Mumbai. The fire spread through an under-construction site, sending smoke billowing into the air. Fire brigade vehicles have rushed to the scene after the incident was reported, and efforts are underway to control the flames. The exact cause of the fire has not been confirmed yet, and there are no reports of casualties at this time. Firefighters are working diligently to control the blaze and assess any potential damages to the structure. Raigad Accident: Speeding Chemical Tanker Overturns and Catches Fire Near Mumbai-Pune Highway, No Casualties Reported; Traffic Disrupted Due to Major Blaze (Watch Video).

Navi Mumbai Fire

Navi Mumbai: Fire outbreak this evening in an under-construction CIDCO housing complex near the APMC market area. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined, but locals reported hearing two to three loud explosions, suspected to be from gas cylinders pic.twitter.com/XzV4BUuxkJ — IANS (@ians_india) December 25, 2024

More information is awaited from the authorities, and updates will follow as the fire is brought under control.

