Gunshots rang out once again in Mumbai’s Chembur area as a 50-year-old builder was targeted in a firing incident near Diamond Garden (Acharya Udyan) around 10 pm. Two unidentified assailants on a bike approached the victim’s car when it halted at the signal and opened fire. The builder, identified as Sadruddin Khan alias Sadru, sustained multiple injuries and was rushed to Zen Hospital. Police confirmed that Khan is now in stable condition. A search and cordon operation is currently underway to trace the attackers. Mumbai Fire Video: Massive Blaze in Santosh Nagar Slum Near Entrance To Film City in Goregaon Doused, No Injuries Reported.

Man Injured After Bike-Borne Assailants Open Fire at His Car in Mumbai

#WATCH | Mumbai: DCP Zone 6 Navnath Dhawale says, "An incident of firing has been reported at Diamond Garden signal around 10 pm... When a car stopped at the signal, two bike riders fired on the person in the car. The injured person has been admitted to the hospital and is now… https://t.co/18nEF4ChkB pic.twitter.com/EKasAChIdU — ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2025

