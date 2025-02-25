In an unfortunate incident in Mumbai, a gas pipeline burst during road excavation in Bandra. According to news agency IANS, the gas pipeline burst during road excavation near Almeida Park in Bandra and caused a fire. Soon after the incident came to light, fire tenders were rushed to the spot. It is reported that the excavation was being carried out for road repairs. ‘Suicide’ Attempt in Mumbai: Man Jumps off Mantralaya Building, Lands on Safety Net; Cops Try To Rescue Him (Watch Video).

Gas Pipeline Bursts During Road Excavation in Bandra

Mumbai, Maharashtra: A gas pipeline burst during road excavation near Almeida Park in Bandra, causing a fire. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The excavation was being carried out for road repairs pic.twitter.com/9Kobu7GZ1W — IANS (@ians_india) February 25, 2025

