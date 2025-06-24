A hit-and-run incident has come to light from Mumbai, where a speeding tempo fatally hit a 68-year-old woman in the Mankhurd area. According to the news agency IANS, the accident occurred in Mumbai's Mankhurd area when the speeding tempo hit the woman identified as Suman Yashwant Bhalerao at the T-junction. Bhalerao is said to be a resident of CGS Colony, Ghatkopar. It is reported that the woman was on her way to visit her sister in Trombay when she was hit by the tempo. After the accident, the tempo driver allegedly fled the scene without offering any help. Meanwhile, the police have registered a case against an unknown person and are investigating the matter. Mumbai Hit-and-Run Case: 23-Year-Old Biker Dies After Being Hit by Speeding Car on Western Express Highway in Borivali.

Hit-and-Run Claims Life of Elderly Woman in Mankhurd

