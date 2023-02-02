A leopard cub was found dead at Aarey Milk Colony in Mumbai's Goregaon on Thursday morning. The Maharashtra Forest Department has sent a team to the spot for further investigation. Prima facie it appears as it the feline was hit by a vehicle. Meanwhile, the death of a leopard cub at Aarey forest has angered wildlife activists and citizens. Video: Four-Week-Old Leopard Cub Found at Film City in Mumbai, Handed Over to Sanjay Gandhi National Park.

Leopard Cub Found Dead:

