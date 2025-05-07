Train services on Mumbai’s Western Line were briefly disrupted between Churchgate and Marine Lines stations on Wednesday evening, May 7, after a cloth got entangled in the Overhead Equipment (OHE), coupled with a fallen tree branch nearby. The issue, which started around 4:25 PM, halted movement on the Up and Down slow lines, though fast lines continued running. The disruption occurred during heavy rains and strong winds that battered the city. Railway staff quickly responded to clear the obstruction, and services on the UP slow line were restored by 5:11 PM. Authorities confirmed that normal operations resumed shortly after, minimising passenger inconvenience. No Sunday Mega Block on May 04; Mumbai Local Train Services To Operate Normally on Central, Harbour, Transharbour and Western Lines.

Mumbai Local Trains Briefly Halted by Cloth on Overhead Equipment

Train operations on UP Slow Line have been restored at 17.11 hrs. — Western Railway (@WesternRly) May 7, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)