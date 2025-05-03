In a major relief to NEET 2025 aspirants, Central Railway has cancelled its scheduled Sunday ‘mega block’ on May 4 across Mumbai’s suburban corridors. The decision ensures hassle-free travel for students and their families heading to exam centres. A statement confirmed that services on the Main, Harbour, and Trans Harbour lines will run without disruption. Typically, mega blocks are conducted every Sunday for essential maintenance work, but this has been deferred considering the national-level medical entrance exam. Officials added that although no blocks will occur, local trains will operate on the regular Sunday timetable, which includes fewer services. Western Railway is also expected to maintain normal operations, easing commuter concerns citywide on the exam day. However, it is important to note that to carry out maintenance work of tracks, signaling and overhead equipment, a Jumbo Block of four hours will be taken on UP and Down Fast lines from 00.15 hrs to 04.15 hrs between Mumbai Central and Mahim stations in the intervening night of Saturday/Sunday, i.e. on 03th/04th May, 2025. Night Block Alert! Mumbai Local Train Services To Be Disrupted on Western Line Between Mumbai Central and Mahim on May 3 and 4, Check Details.

