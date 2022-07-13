On the occasion of Guru Purnima, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde paid floral tribute to Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray. Speaking about his Bal Thackeray, Shinde said, "It is only due to his blessings that I stand before you all as the CM today."



Mumbai | Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde pays floral tribute to Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray on the occasion of #GuruPurnima It is only due to his blessings that I stand before you all as the CM today, he says. pic.twitter.com/LuCBicsl2y — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2022

