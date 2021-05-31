Uddhav Thackeray Flags Off Trial Run of Mumbai Metro Line Between Dahanukarwadi & Aarey Stations; Corridor to Open For Commercial Run by October:

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray flagged off trial run of Mumbai Metro line b/w Dahanukarwadi & Aarey stations, earlier today "This corridor to open for commercial run by October, is expected to reduce traffic on Western Express Highway by 25%," said MMRDA Commissioner RA Rajeev pic.twitter.com/qJdlv3Vf4s — ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)