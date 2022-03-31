Mumbai is now ready to take a giant leap in public transport. Metro Line 2A & 7 operations are being commenced by MMRDA from 2nd April 2022 on the occasion of 'Gudi Padwa' two new metro lines will start running in Mumbai Suburban.

Check Tweet:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)