A passenger was caught by a Travelling Ticket Inspector (TTI) riding on the train with a ticket at Ghatkopar Railway Station on Monday, January 15. A recent tweet by Central Railways read, “Commendable work by Mrs. Manju Naresh Kumar, TTI/CSMT, uncovering a counterfeit 1st class season ticket during a routine check in CSMT-Ghatkopar section on 15/1/24. The passenger, with fake documents, was taken to Kurla GRP.” According to the authorities, further investigation in the matter revealed more forgeries, resulting in an FIR filed at Kurla GRP. Train Ticket Booking Racket Busted in Hyderabad; RPF Busts Gang Using Fake Letterheads of MPs, MLAs To Confirm Railway Berths Under Emergency Quota.

Passenger Caught With Fake First Class Ticket

Commendable work by Mrs. Manju Naresh Kumar, TTI/CSMT, uncovering a counterfeit 1st class season ticket during a routine check in CSMT-Ghatkopar section on 15/1/24. The passenger, with fake documents, was taken to Kurla GRP. Further investigation revealed more forgeries,… pic.twitter.com/wATxJAYIwo — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) January 16, 2024

