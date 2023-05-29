The Mumbai Police on Monday issued prohibitory orders restricting the movement and unlawful assembly of five or more persons in the city. The prohibitory orders issued by the Mumbai police are in anticipation of a breach of peace, disturbance to public tranquillity and danger to human lives. As per the official notification, the order will remain in force in the city till June 11. Mumbai Police ‘All Out Operation’ Leads to Many Crimes Detected, Offenders Caught.

Mumba Police Issue Prohibitory Orders

Mumbai Police issued prohibitory orders restricting the movement and unlawful assembly of five or more persons in anticipation of breach of peace, disturbance to public tranquility and danger to human lives. The order will remain in force in the city till June 11: Mumbai Police pic.twitter.com/0RcgA9IhaH — ANI (@ANI) May 29, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)