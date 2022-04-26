Amid the sudden outage of power cut in parts of Mumbai and Thane, the Tata Power took to Twitter to inform citizens about the reason for the power cut. "In order to maintain grid balance, load shedding might be initiated," it said. They also said that power will be restored once the MSETCL line gets energised. "Tata Power is working with the teams to restore power to its customers at the earliest," the tweet read.

