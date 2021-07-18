Mumbai Rains: Vihar Lake, the Key Source of the Supply of Drinking Water to Residents, Starts Overflowing Due to Heavy Rainfall

Mumbai rain: Vihar Lake, the key source of the supply of drinking water to residents of the city, starts overflowing following heavy rainfall. pic.twitter.com/eveD27b08a — Prasar Bharati News Services पी.बी.एन.एस. (@PBNS_India) July 18, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)