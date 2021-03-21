COVID-19 Cases in Mumbai:

Mumbai reports 3775 new COVID-19 cases, 1647 recoveries and 10 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Total cases 3,62,654

Total recoveries 3,26,708

Death toll 11,582

Active cases 23,448

