The lifeless bodies of two men in their mid-thirties were found washed ashore at Versova Beach in Mumbai on Thursday, August 3, morning. Reportedly, the victims, hailing from Haryana, were identified via Aadhar cards discovered in their pockets. The bodies, located approximately 100 meters apart in the sea, bore no visible signs of injury, prompting initial speculation of drowning. The police have registered a case of accidental death and are currently probing the possibility of foul play while awaiting the results of the post-mortem examinations from Cooper Hospital to ascertain the exact cause of death. Further investigations are being conducted. Mumbai Shocker: Decomposed Body of 78-Year-Old Woman Recovered From Borivali Flat, Probe Underway.

Bodies of Two Youths Found on Mumbai's Versova Beach

