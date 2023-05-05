A speeding autorickshaw went out of control and ploughed into a group of people on a busy, narrow lane in Mumbai's Mira Road. The incident took place Thursday, May 4, at around 9 pm. At least eight people were injured in a horrific accident. The incident was caught on a CCTV camera installed nearby. The video showed that the rickshaw driver fled as soon as the crowd approached him. Mumbai Road Accident Video: Bus Rams Into Compound Wall After Brake Fails, Collapses on Multiple Cars in Kalyan's Godrej Hill.

Speeding Autorickshaw Runs Over Crowd:

