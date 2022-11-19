On Saturday, the Mumbai Traffic Police took to social media to update citizens about traffic updates and diversion in the city. In its post, the police said that traffic diversions will be in place at BKC Road, Southbound due to due to public works undertaken from 22:00 hours on November 19 till till 6:00 hours on November 20. "Commuters are requested to take note." the Mumbai traffic police said. Delhi Traffic Update: Police Issue Advisory in View of Christ the King Feast Procession in National Capital; Check Details Here.

Traffic Diversions at BKC Road, Southbound

Due to public works undertaken from 22:00hrs on 19th Nov till 6:00hrs of 20th November, the following traffic diversion will be in place at BKC Road, Southbound. Commuters are requested to take note.#MTPUpdates pic.twitter.com/B0LVvYimIL — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) November 19, 2022

