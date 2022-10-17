On Monday, the Mumbai Traffic Police took to social media to update citizens about traffic restrictions and updates in the city. In a series of tweet, the Mumbai Police said that traffic movement has been slow at various locations. The police said that (Chunabhatti) Southbound traffic is slow due to a trailor breakdown at the BKC connecter while in another tweet, the police said that traffic movement is slow Northbound & SouthBound after a tempo met with an accident near Sahara Star Hotel Junction in Vakola. The traffic police also said that southbound traffic is moving at slow speed on Vasantrao Naik Highway (Kanjurmarg). "South bound vehicular movement is slow at Mankhurd Railway Station," the Mumbai Traffic police said. Delhi Traffic Update: Police Issue Advisory in View of ‘PM Kisan Samman Sammelan 2022’ at Mela Ground; Check Details Here.

Mankhurd Railway Station

मानखुर्द रेल्वे स्थानकावर दक्षिणेकडे जाणारी वाहनांची वाहतूक मंदावली आहे. South bound vehicular movement is slow at Mankhurd Railway Station. #MTPTrafficUpdates — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) October 17, 2022

Vasantrao Naik Highway

वसंत राव नाईक महामार्ग (कांजुरमार्ग ) येथे दक्षिणेकडे जाणारी वाहतूक संथ गतीने सुरू आहे. Southbound traffic is moving at slow speed on Vasantrao Naik Highway (Kanjurmarg). #MTPTrafficUpdates — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) October 17, 2022

Tempo Accident on Sahara Star Hotel Junction, Vakola

Due to Tempo accident on Sahara Star Hotel Junction,Vakola. Traffic movement is slow Northbound & SouthBound. #MTPTrafficUpdates — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) October 17, 2022

Trailor Breakdown at BKC Connecter

Due to a Trailor Breakdown at the BKC connecter , (Chunabhatti) Southbound has slowed down the traffic. बि के सी कनेक्टर (चुनाभट्टी )दक्षिण वाहिनी येथे वाहनाच्या बिघाडामुळे वाहतुकीची गती मंदावली आहे.#MTPTrafficUpdates — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) October 17, 2022

Huge Traffic Jam at Eastern Express Highway

