Mumbai traffic is expected to be slow in some areas of the city on Wednesday due to motorbike and 4 wheeler rally, the Mumbai traffic police said. The Mumbai traffic police posted an advisory on their official Twitter account to alert its citizens. The Traffic police said, “Due to the 4 Wheeler rally organized between 12.30 pm to 4 pm, vehicular movement will be slow. Chaityabhoomi - Siddhivainayak Jn - Leningrad chowk - Babasaheb Worlikar Chowk - Worli Naka - Haji Ali - Pedar Road - RTI Jn - Marine Drive - AirIndia Jn - BJP office.” Another tweet by traffic police said, Due to the Motorbike rally organized between 12.30 pm to 4 pm, vehicular movement will be slow between International Airport - WEH -Milan Subway - Vakola Bridge -Kerwadi Bridge - Kalanagar Bridge- Bandra Stn - Hotel Avsari Jn - Shivaji Park - Chaityabhoomi.”

