Mumbai police today informed commuters that due to the devotee's rush at Mount Mary Fair, vehicular movement will be slow at Bandra Hill road, Mehboob Studio, Mount Mary Church Premise & Band Stand. The traffic police requested citizens to plan their commute accordingly.

Check Tweet:

Due to the devotee's rush at Mount Mary Fair, vehicular movement will be slow at Bandra Hill road, Mehboob Studio, Mount Mary Church Premise & Band Stand. Citizens are requested to plan their commute accordingly.#MTPTrafficUpdate — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) September 17, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)