The Mumbai Traffic Police on Tuesday took the social media to inform the citizens about traffic restrictions and new developments in the city. In a tweet, Mumbai Police said that the vehicular movement on the Eastern Express Highway (EEH) from Airoli Junction to Ghatkopar Pant Nagar has been closed from 5 am to 7.30 am. The move comes in the wake of the people flooding the sound-bound service road for the morning walk. "The order shall be applicable from April 26 to July 31, 2023," the police said. Heatwave in Mumbai: How To Survive Hot Weather? Six Easy Hacks To Keep Yourself Cool in Sweltering Summer Heat.

Mumbai Traffic Update:

Due to large number of citizens using South bound service road of EEH from Airoli Jtn. till Ghatkopar Pant Nagar for Morning walk, the road is closed for vehicular movement from 5 am to 7.30 am. The order shall be applicable from 26 April to 31 July 2023.#MTPTrafficUpdates pic.twitter.com/Lt3iLlqAkq — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) April 25, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)