A 35-year-old man was brutally hacked to death in full public view inside a bakery on Sunday night in Karnataka's Koppal. The deceased was identified as Channappa Hussainappa Narinal. The attack, carried out by four unidentified assailants wielding machetes, occurred around 10 PM. Disturbing video footage shows several bystanders witnessing the assault without intervening. Police have launched an investigation and are working to identify and apprehend the attackers. Karnataka Shocker: Youth Killed After Verbal Fight During Cricket Match in Bhadravati Turns Violent During Party in Keshavpur, 5 Detained.

Man Hacked to Death With Machetes Inside Karnataka Bakery (Disturbing Video)

#BREAKING Man hacked to death inside bakery in #Karnataka's Koppal Chenappa Narinal was chased and brutally attacked with machetes inside a bakery. CCTV shows him running in circles trying to escape, but was eventually stabbed to death outside the shop All 7 accused Ravi,… pic.twitter.com/3J0mI3JQDB — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) June 2, 2025

