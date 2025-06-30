An elderly man was caught on CCTV video touching private parts of a woman in a busy market area in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar. The woman responded immediately by chasing and beating him in public. The 28-second video shows the accused approaching the woman from behind and touching her private parts. Following this, the Police have arrested the accused and confirmed that legal action is being taken. The accused was identified as Riyaz. A detailed probe has been launched into the matter. Meerut Youths Arrested After Viral Video Shows Them Making Lewd Comments on Female Cops at Nauchandi Mela; Made to Do Sit-Ups, Apologise Publicly as Hunt for Main Accused Continues.

Woman Beats Elderly Man Who Molested Her in Public in UP

Case Registered After Video Goes Viral

उक्त प्रकरण के सम्बन्ध मे थाना खालापार पुलिस द्वारा अभियुक्त को गिरफ्तार कर जेल भेजने की कार्यवाही सुनिश्चित की गयी । — MUZAFFARNAGAR POLICE (@muzafarnagarpol) June 30, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)