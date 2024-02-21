A major fire broke out at a plastic furniture-making factory named Vaidya Industries at Ghoghali village in the Besa area of Nagpur on Wednesday evening. A video of the Nagpur factory fire, showing raging flames, has surfaced on social media. According to the news agency ANI, the fire was reported at around 6.30 pm. Five fire tenders are on the spot, and further details are awaited. Nagpur Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Kataria Agro in Hingna; Three Workers Dead, Several Injured.

Nagpur Factory Fire

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Fire broke out at a plastic furniture-making factory named Vaidya Industries at Ghoghali, Besa area of Nagpur. The fire was reported at around 6.30 pm. Five fire tenders are on the spot. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/mhW7IhJLGq — ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2024

