Chardham Yatra Ban Till August 18 :

Nainital High Court strongly reprimands the Uttarakhand government for not following COVID19 SOPs at the tourist places in the state. Court also bans the Chardham Yatra till August 18, in view of the pandemic pic.twitter.com/pNeMVjNAM3 — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2021

