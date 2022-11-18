In a shocking incident, an under-construction bridge collapsed in Nalanda near the Bena police station area. Reportedly, the bridge was closed due to the construction of a four-lane overbridge was ongoing. BDO Laxman Kumar said that "No clarity on how many are buried under debris."

Under-Construction Bridge Collapses:

Nalanda, Bihar | An under-construction bridge collapses in the Bena police station area Construction of a four-lane overbridge was ongoing. No clarity on how many are buried under debris: BDO Laxman Kumar pic.twitter.com/0jWYsAC4Gr — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2022

