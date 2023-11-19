Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is attending the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final game between India and Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The PM was seen waving to the crowd as the match nears the end, with Australia inching towards a comfortable victory over the host nation. Heartbroken Crowd Starts Leaving Narendra Modi Stadium Early As Australia Nears Win Over India in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Final (Watch Video).

PM Modi at Narendra Modi Stadium

Watch | Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with Home Minister Amit Shah, Gujarat Governor, and Chief Minister, watches the World Cup final between India & Australia at Narendra Modi Stadium in Gujarat pic.twitter.com/xjDs9NT2DC — DeshGujarat (@DeshGujarat) November 19, 2023

