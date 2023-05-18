With several parts of the country reeling under scorching heat, peint village in Maharashtra’s Nashik is facing a water shortage and the women of the village have put their lives at stake to fetch drinking water. Amid a water crisis that has allegedly been going on for a decade now women are forced to fetch water from well to fulfil their daily needs by risking their lives. Nashik Water Crisis: Gangodwari Villagers Forced to Fetch Water by Descending into 70-Feet Well with Help of Ropes (Watch Video).

Nashik Water Crisis

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Due to water crisis, women in Nashik's Peint village, descent into a well to fetch water (17/05) pic.twitter.com/61xS8MSJKd — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2023

