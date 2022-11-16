NATO on Wednesday said there was no indication that the missile strike that hit a Polish village on Tuesday night was deliberately attacked by Russia and was ultimately to blame as it continues to bombard Ukraine with missiles. Russian Missile, Intended for Ukraine, Hits Village in Poland; Two Killed.

Russia Not Behind Poland Blast:

NATO chief says no indication Poland blast was deliberate attack by Russia, reports AP — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 16, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)