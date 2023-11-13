A massive fire broke out in Navi Mumbai’s San Pada sector 14 on Monday night. The fire broke out on the 6th floor of the building. No casualties or injuries were reported. Soon after the information was received about the incident, the fire tenders rushed to the spot and launched the dousing operation. Firefighting operations are underway. According to officials, the house was locked at the time of the incident. Mumbai Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Abhyudaya Bank Building in Kurla's Nehru Nagar, Video Shows Tall Flames Emanating.

Navi Mumbai Fire

#WATCH | Maharashtra | Fire broke out in a house which was locked, at a residential society in Sanpada Sector 14 of Navi Mumbai this evening. Fire fighting operations underway. No casualties or injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/rau8dg5Q8w — ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2023

