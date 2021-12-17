Punjab Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu used a cuss word while answering a question on the distribution of labour cards by the state government.

Watch Video:

#WATCH | During a press conference in Chandigarh, Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu answers a question on the distribution of Labour Cards by the State Government; uses a cuss word while speaking. (Note: Abusive language) pic.twitter.com/3ErwNP4pGU — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)