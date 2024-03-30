Former Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik has been admitted to a hospital in Kurla, Mumbai, after he complained of difficulty in breathing on Saturday, March 30, 2024. According to news agency ANI, Malik’s daughter has confirmed the latter’s admission to the hospital. Further details are awaited. Maharashtra Politics: BJP Objects to Nawab Malik ‘Joining’ Deputy CM Ajit Pawar-Led NCP Faction.

Nawab Malik Hospitalised

Mumbai | Former Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik admitted to a hospital in Kurla after he complained of difficulty in breathing, confirms his daughter. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/dzojhPLtJ7 — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2024

