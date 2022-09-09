Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal congratulated Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra after his historic Diamond league victory in Zurich. With this feat, Neeraj Chopra has become the first Indian to win a gold medal in the Diamond League with a throw of 88.44m.

Check Tweet:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)