The Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) on Monday demanded immediate release of doctors who were detained by the Delhi police near ITO. The FORDA termed the incident as “a black day in the history of Medical Fraternity”. The association announced a complete shutdown of healthcare institutions. In a statement, the FORDA said, “We strongly condemn this brutal act & demand immediate release of all #ResidentDoctors. There will be complete #Shutdown of Healthcare Institutions. #MedicalFraternity of the nation must come forward in support. We urge all State #RDAs to join the agitation!” Notably, resident doctors were protesting against delay in NEET-PG counselling 2021.

Statement By FORDA:

