A 9 NAET twin-engine aircraft of the Tara Air with 22 people on board has lost contact on Sunday, reported ANI citing airport authorities. The plane, which took off at 9.55 am and went off the radar shortly thereafter, was flying from Pokhara to Jomsom in Nepal. The aircraft was hosting 4 Indian and 3 Japanese nationals. The remaining were Nepali citizens and the aircraft had 22 passengers including the crew.

Check Tweet:

Nepal | The missing aircraft was hosting 4 Indian and 3 Japanese nationals. The remaining were Nepali citizens & the aircraft had 22 passengers including the crew: State Television — ANI (@ANI) May 29, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)