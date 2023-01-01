In a shocking incident that took place in Uttar Pradesh, a brawl took place during an ongoing New Year party in a housing society in Greater Noida. According to reports, the incident took place when people were trying to take selfie with women, which led to an argument and then snowballed into a big fight. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. In the video, two men who reportedly appear to be in an inebriated state can be seen fighting with each other as other onlookers try to stop them. Reports suggest that women were forced to pose for selfies during the New Year party. Noida Horror: Stray Dog Mauls Child to Death, Tears Out Intestines of Infant in Lotus Boulevard Society (Video).

Watch Video:

Greater Noida: Brawl took place in an ongoing New Year Party People were trying to take selfie with women, it led to an argument which snowballed into big fight New year fight pic.twitter.com/82aCLcahyD — Atulkrishan (@iAtulKrishan) January 1, 2023

