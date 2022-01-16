Kolkata, January 16: The NIA on Sunday arrested a wanted fake Indian currency notes trafficker in West Bengal's Malda FICN recovery case. The case is related to the recovery of high-quality Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in a joint operation with Border Security Force (BSF).

NIA arrests an absconding Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) trafficker in the case of recovery of FICN in Malda, West Bengal (RC-23/2019/NIA/DLI) (Source: NIA India Twitter handle) pic.twitter.com/xI55LeCE7U — ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2022

