Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s unusual gesture during a virtual event with Prime Minister Narendra Modi has triggered a political storm. While attending the Kaushal Deekshant Samaroh 2025 for ITI toppers, Kumar was seen sitting with folded hands and smiling for nearly a minute, prompting opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav to share the video on X, asking, “Is he looking mentally healthy?” The clip quickly went viral, drawing sharp reactions from both supporters and critics. Kumar, who has faced repeated scrutiny over his recent public behaviour, appeared calm but unusually still during the broadcast. The JD(U) leader’s gesture has reignited debate over his health and composure ahead of the upcoming Bihar assembly polls, with rivals seizing the moment to question his ability to govern effectively. Nitish Kumar Seen Laughing and Talking During National Anthem in Viral Video; RJD, Congress Lash Out at Bihar CM.

Nitish Kumar’s Folded Hands and Smiles During PM Modi Meet Spark Row

एक प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री को इस दयनीय स्थिति में देख आपको कैसा लग रहा है? क्या अजीब हरकते करते मा॰ मुख्यमंत्री जी आपको मानसिक रूप से स्वस्थ दिखाई दे रहे है? क्या साजिशन इनकी ऐसी हालत बीजेपी के इशारे पर इनकी ख़ास भूंजा पार्टी ने प्रसाद या अन्य खाद्य पदार्थ खिलाने के बहाने की है?… pic.twitter.com/1JhRwi8DoR — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) October 5, 2025

