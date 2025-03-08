An 82-year-old woman landed in the ICU after falling at Delhi Airport, allegedly due to Air India’s failure to provide her a pre-booked wheelchair. The senior citizen, widow of a decorated Lieutenant General, is under observation for potential brain bleeds after being forced to walk a long distance despite her limited mobility. Her granddaughter, Parul Kanwar, shared the ordeal on X, stating that the airline confirmed a wheelchair during booking but failed to provide one even after an hour-long wait. Struggling to walk with assistance, the elderly woman collapsed near the Air India premium economy counter. Shockingly, no staff members helped, and despite injuries to her head, nose, and lip, she was only given a wheelchair before boarding the flight without a proper medical checkup. Onboard crew assisted with ice packs and arranged medical aid at Bangalore Airport, where doctors administered two stitches. Kanwar, narrating the incident from the ICU, expressed frustration over the airline’s negligence and said her grandmother faces a long and painful recovery. The family has lodged complaints with the DGCA and Air India, awaiting action. Air India responded, expressing concern and promising an investigation, but Kanwar insisted on thorough due diligence before any discussion. Mumbai: Elderly Man Walks From Plane to Terminal Due to Shortage of Wheelchair at Airport, Collapses and Dies.

Air India Responds

Dear Ms. Kanwar, we are concerned to note this and wish Ms. Pasricha a speedy recovery. We’d like to connect with you over a call in this regard and request you share your contact number and a convenient time via DM. — Air India (@airindia) March 6, 2025

