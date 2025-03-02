Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa announced that after March 31, 2025, Delhi fuel stations will stop supplying petrol to vehicles older than 15 years. The decision follows a meeting with officials to discuss measures to combat the city's worsening air pollution. While speaking to the media on March 1, Sirsa highlighted that the move targets reducing emissions from aging vehicles that have long been barred from plying in Delhi and parts of the NCR. As per Sirsa, the new rule will employ AI-enabled cameras at fuel pumps to detect and deny fuel to non-compliant vehicles. A dedicated team will be tasked with identifying affected vehicles as Delhi intensifies its efforts to achieve cleaner air. Delhi Air Pollution: GRAP Stage-II Curbs Revoked As Air Quality Improves in National Capital.

Delhi Bans Fuel for Vehicles Older Than 15 Years

