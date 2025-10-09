A speeding Land Rover Defender SUV lost control and rammed at least six vehicles outside Gulshan One29 Mall in Noida's Sector 129 on Wednesday night, October 8. The police said that the driver has been taken into custody. No casualties were reported. The speeding vehicle rammed five four-wheelers and one motorcycle before coming to a halt. According to the reports, the man was identified as Sunil, a resident of Noida Sector 100. The vehicle bears a VVIP number plate, having the numbers 1111. Upon receiving information, a team of police from Expressway Police Station rushed to the spot and took the driver into custody, the Noida Police Commissionerate said. Mumbai Accident: Porsche Crashes Into Divider While Racing BMW on Western Express Highway (Video).

Noida Land Rover Defender Accident

उक्त प्रकरण में गाड़ी से टक्कर मारने वाले चालक को थाना एक्सप्रेस वे पुलिस द्वारा हिरासत में लेकर विधिक कार्रवाई की जा रही है, कोई जनहानि नहीं है। — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE GAUTAM BUDDH NAGAR (@noidapolice) October 9, 2025

