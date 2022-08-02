The government is looking into cases of alleged tax evasion by three mobile companies of China and notices have been given to them, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman informed Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. The FM said the three companies are Oppo, Vivo India and Xiaomi.

Check Tweet:

Notices have been issued to 3 Chinese mobile companies for tax evasion: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tells Rajya Sabha — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 2, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)