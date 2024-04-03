The Gujarat High Court on Tuesday, April 2, restrained Google from deleting data from the account of a 24-year-old IT professional who had claimed that his account was blocked after he uploaded nude childhood photos of him. The photos showed the man being bathed by his grandmother in childhood. The high court bench of Justice Vaibhavi Nanavati restrained the tech giant from deleting the data from petitioner Neel Shukla's Google account, which was reportedly blocked for containing "explicit content" or "child pornography." Shukla's lawyer, Dipen Desai, told the court that Google had emailed that it would be deleting the data from his account by April 4. Gujarat High Court Issues Notice to Google for Blocking Man’s Email Account for Nearly a Year Over Nude Childhood Photo.

HC on Childhood Photos

