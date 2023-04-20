A 70-year-old woman has been struggling to get her old age pension in the Nabarangpur district of Odisha. She has been forced to walk several kilometres barefoot under the scorching sun with the help of a broken chair to get her pension that is provided by the Government. The victim old lady has been identified as Surya Harijan of Banuaguda village under the Jharigan block of the district. Odisha Man Carries Wife's Dead Body for Over 4 Kilometres in Vizianagaram, Andhra Pradesh Police Come To His Rescue and Arrange Ambulance.

Elderly Woman Forced to Walk Several KMs For Pension Money

VIDEO | Surya Harijan, a 70-year-old woman from Odisha's Nabarangpur, had to walk several kilometres barefoot under the scorching sun, using a broken chair as support, to collect her pension money. pic.twitter.com/omWpdUcdVb — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 20, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)