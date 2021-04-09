Omar Abdullah Tests Positive For COVID-19:

For a year I did my best to dodge this damn virus but it’s finally caught up with me. I tested positive for #COVIDー19 this afternoon. I’m completely asymptotic. Based on medical advice I’m self-isolating at home & monitoring my parameters like oxygen saturation levels etc. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) April 9, 2021

